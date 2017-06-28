Riverside sewer pipe fix not quick enough to stop third spill
A Riverside public works crew was at the scene of a sewage spill along Alessandro Boulevard in the city's Mission Grove neighborhood in December. Work is already underway to repair a cracked sewer main in Riverside's Mission Grove neighborhood, but the rush job didn't prevent a weekend sewage leak that fouled a small creek.
