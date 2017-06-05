Prometheus Group Acquires Pipeline Gr...

Prometheus Group Acquires Pipeline Group, Inc. and Sage Technology

Prometheus Group, an industry leading provider of software solutions that enable best practices for maintenance and operations in asset-intensive industries, announced today that it has acquired Pipeline Group, Inc and Sage Technology. Pipeline Group, Inc. is a Santa Ana, California-based company that focuses on solutions that allow asset-intensive organizations to better plan, schedule, manage and execute shutdowns/turnarounds and capital projects.

