Prometheus Group Acquires Pipeline Group, Inc. and Sage Technology
Prometheus Group, an industry leading provider of software solutions that enable best practices for maintenance and operations in asset-intensive industries, announced today that it has acquired Pipeline Group, Inc and Sage Technology. Pipeline Group, Inc. is a Santa Ana, California-based company that focuses on solutions that allow asset-intensive organizations to better plan, schedule, manage and execute shutdowns/turnarounds and capital projects.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Customer Interaction Solutions.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09)
|15 hr
|motobud
|15
|17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08)
|Jun 1
|Chupe
|132
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Review: Anaheim Ducks
|May 27
|ANAHEIM DUCKS
|1
|Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12)
|May 27
|LOL
|176
|ssk gangsters (Jan '13)
|May 26
|Vic
|190
|Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Tellinitlikeitis
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC