Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Santa Ana, police say

A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday evening, June 17, and was in critical condition at a hospital, though it wasn't immediately known what led to the collision, police said. Sgt. Chuck Elms of the Santa Ana Police Department said that at 6:19 p.m., a car struck the pedestrian at the intersection of Civic Center Drive and Lacy Street, in downtown Santa Ana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.