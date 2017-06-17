Pedestrian in critical condition after being hit by vehicle in Santa Ana, police say
A pedestrian was hit by a vehicle Saturday evening, June 17, and was in critical condition at a hospital, though it wasn't immediately known what led to the collision, police said. Sgt. Chuck Elms of the Santa Ana Police Department said that at 6:19 p.m., a car struck the pedestrian at the intersection of Civic Center Drive and Lacy Street, in downtown Santa Ana.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|California aims to quash immigration detention ...
|10 min
|Solarman
|2
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Fri
|FAR Q
|4,848
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|Jun 8
|KateTran
|2
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Jun 7
|Laur
|119
|Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr...
|Jun 7
|thetruth
|1
|Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
|Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual...
|May 20
|gvpt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC