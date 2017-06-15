Pacific Symphony Announces Artsts Unite
Pacific Symphony musicians at Orange County Center for Contemporary Art , with guest artists, pianist Gloria Cheng and vocalist Carver Cossey present "Artists Unite" program is a unique and eclectic experience for music and art lovers at OCCCA, an alternative art space in Downtown Santa Ana. Curated for the musically and culturally curious, "Artists Unite" features a diverse mix of musical compositions from Crumb to Rzewski, and Glass to Daugherty, performed by Pacific Symphony musicians and guest artists, pianist Gloria Cheng and vocalist Carver Cossey.
Start the conversation, or Read more at BroadwayWorld.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|Jun 8
|KateTran
|2
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Jun 7
|Laur
|119
|Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr...
|Jun 7
|thetruth
|1
|Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09)
|Jun 4
|motobud
|15
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
|Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual...
|May 20
|gvpt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC