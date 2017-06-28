CBS2 / KCAL9 CBS2/KCAL9 is part of CBS Television Stations, a division of CBS Corp. and one of the largest network-owned station groups in the country. CBS Studio City Broadcast Center 4200 Radford Avenue Studio City, CA [] Outgoing OC Sheriff Hutchens Counters Claims In ACLU Report Hutchens held a press conference Wednesday at Sheriff's headquarters in Santa Ana to talk about her decision not to seek another term.

Start the conversation, or Read more at CBS Local.