Orange County DA appoints special counsel to hear any reports of ethical violations
SANTA ANA Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas has appointed an outside lawyer to hear any complaints of possible ethical violations witnessed by employees within his office. Rackauckas selected his longtime friend, criminal defense attorney Ronald Brower, to fill the unpaid ethics officer role, a post recommended by the district attorney's handpicked investigatory committee 18 months ago.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The MAFIA is now HIRING !! (Nov '09)
|10 hr
|Wendyokoopa
|4
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|Tue
|GReen light free
|29
|Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game
|Mon
|secret Asian man
|1
|Investigation started after Santa Ana man dies ...
|Jun 25
|David
|1
|Miyoko's (Oct '07)
|Jun 24
|NSavino
|10
|Santa Ana names new acting police chief, second...
|Jun 23
|David
|1
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|Jun 23
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC