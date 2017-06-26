Orange County DA appoints special cou...

Orange County DA appoints special counsel to hear any reports of ethical violations

SANTA ANA Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas has appointed an outside lawyer to hear any complaints of possible ethical violations witnessed by employees within his office. Rackauckas selected his longtime friend, criminal defense attorney Ronald Brower, to fill the unpaid ethics officer role, a post recommended by the district attorney's handpicked investigatory committee 18 months ago.

