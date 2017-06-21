OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's what you need to know if you're going
Laganja Estranja, left, and Gia Gunn, wearing a "Pulse" shirt to remember the Orlando night club shooting victims, take part in the Orange County Pride Festival in Santa Ana in 2016. Kunda F. Couture spins down the Orange County Pride A'Live Your Life!A' parade in downtown Santa Ana on Saturday.
