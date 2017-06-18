OC jail snitch scandal report is cold comfort

Orange County District Attorney Tony Rackauckas speaks during the Orange County District Attorney's 9th Annual Victims' Rights Rally in Santa Ana on Thursday, April 6, 2017. While Orange County's top prosecutor gloats over last week's grand jury report, which found there was no official snitch program in county jails, it's worth noting that the report's findings fall well short of exonerating the county's top law enforcement officials.

