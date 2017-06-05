Metrolink running prom trains to keep...

Metrolink running prom trains to keep teens safe

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Jun 9 Read more: NewsOK.com

Southern California's Metrolink railroad will be running its special prom train service from Orange County for the first time this weekend. The regional commuter rail system says more than 300 students from Los Amigos High School in Fountain Valley will travel Saturday from Santa Ana station to their prom at historic Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.

Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend! Jun 8 KateTran 2
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Jun 7 Laur 119
Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr... Jun 7 thetruth 1
Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09) Jun 4 motobud 15
News 17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08) Jun 1 Chupe 132
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Review: Anaheim Ducks May 27 ANAHEIM DUCKS 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Mexico
  2. Health Care
  3. Hillary Clinton
  4. Syria
  5. China
  1. South Korea
  2. Microsoft
  3. Tiger Woods
  4. Iran
  5. Kentucky Derby
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,867 • Total comments across all topics: 281,687,939

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC