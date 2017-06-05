Metrolink running prom trains to keep teens safe
Southern California's Metrolink railroad will be running its special prom train service from Orange County for the first time this weekend. The regional commuter rail system says more than 300 students from Los Amigos High School in Fountain Valley will travel Saturday from Santa Ana station to their prom at historic Union Station in downtown Los Angeles.
Start the conversation, or Read more at NewsOK.com.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|Jun 8
|KateTran
|2
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Jun 7
|Laur
|119
|Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr...
|Jun 7
|thetruth
|1
|Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09)
|Jun 4
|motobud
|15
|17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08)
|Jun 1
|Chupe
|132
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Review: Anaheim Ducks
|May 27
|ANAHEIM DUCKS
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC