Man pleads guilty to hitting Santa An...

Man pleads guilty to hitting Santa Ana 7-Eleven clerk in tirade caught on video

A 7-Eleven patron pleaded guilty Wednesday, June 7, to misdemeanor charges for hitting a clerk in the head, hurling bananas at another employee and knocking over two cash registers when his payment card was declined for a candy purchase. Daniel Jonas Fine, who pleaded guilty to battery, vandalism and assault, was placed on three years of informal probation.

