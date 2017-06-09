Laguna Beach woman accused of embezzling $1.5 million and using money ...
Elizabeth "Lizzie" Mulder is accused of embezzling more than $1.5 million from five Orange County businesses. LAGUNA BEACH A 34-year-old woman who said she was an accountant with a degree from Pepperdine University is accused of embezzling $1.5 million from five Orange County businesses and using the money for plastic surgery, renovating a Laguna Beach rental home and buying cattle and horse equipment, police said this week.
