Judge rejects lawsuit targeting kosher slaughter of chickens in Jewish ritual in Irvine

SANTA ANA - A Superior Court judge has rejected a lawsuit aimed at halting the slaughter of chickens in Orange County during a Jewish holiday ritual, marking the second time in recent months that the Chabad of Irvine has headed off legal challenges to its annual Kapparot ceremony. The lawsuit, filed by the San Diego-based Animal Protection and Rescue League, accuse Chabad of Irvine's Kapparot ceremonies of violating state and local laws against animal cruelty, specifically claiming that the synagogue's killing of chickens breaks California's unfair competition law.

