Judge rejects lawsuit targeting koshe...

Judge rejects lawsuit targeting kosher slaughter of chickens in Jewish ritual in Irvine

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: The Wave

SANTA ANA - A Superior Court judge has rejected a lawsuit aimed at halting the slaughter of chickens in Orange County during a Jewish holiday ritual, marking the second time in recent months that the Chabad of Irvine has headed off legal challenges to its annual Kapparot ceremony. The lawsuit, filed by the San Diego-based Animal Protection and Rescue League, accuse Chabad of Irvine's Kapparot ceremonies of violating state and local laws against animal cruelty, specifically claiming that the synagogue's killing of chickens breaks California's unfair competition law.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
The MAFIA is now HIRING !! (Nov '09) 5 hr Wendyokoopa 4
News Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11) Tue GReen light free 29
News Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game Mon secret Asian man 1
News Investigation started after Santa Ana man dies ... Jun 25 David 1
Miyoko's (Oct '07) Jun 24 NSavino 10
News Santa Ana names new acting police chief, second... Jun 23 David 1
News OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w... Jun 23 David 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. Supreme Court
  5. China
  1. Syria
  2. Kentucky Derby
  3. North Korea
  4. Wall Street
  5. South Korea
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,779 • Total comments across all topics: 282,087,985

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC