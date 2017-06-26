Judge rejects lawsuit targeting kosher slaughter of chickens in Jewish ritual in Irvine
SANTA ANA - A Superior Court judge has rejected a lawsuit aimed at halting the slaughter of chickens in Orange County during a Jewish holiday ritual, marking the second time in recent months that the Chabad of Irvine has headed off legal challenges to its annual Kapparot ceremony. The lawsuit, filed by the San Diego-based Animal Protection and Rescue League, accuse Chabad of Irvine's Kapparot ceremonies of violating state and local laws against animal cruelty, specifically claiming that the synagogue's killing of chickens breaks California's unfair competition law.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|The MAFIA is now HIRING !! (Nov '09)
|5 hr
|Wendyokoopa
|4
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|Tue
|GReen light free
|29
|Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game
|Mon
|secret Asian man
|1
|Investigation started after Santa Ana man dies ...
|Jun 25
|David
|1
|Miyoko's (Oct '07)
|Jun 24
|NSavino
|10
|Santa Ana names new acting police chief, second...
|Jun 23
|David
|1
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|Jun 23
|David
|1
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC