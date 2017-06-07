Judge finds sufficient evidence for t...

Judge finds sufficient evidence for trial of 3 accused in Orange County jail escape

SANTA ANA Sheriff's deputy Gabriel Perez was working on the fourth floor of the Orange County Men's Central Jail on Jan. 22, 2016 when he volunteered to count the inmates in dormitory-style Module F. At about 8 p.m., he called out for Hossein Nayeri, now 38, Bac Duong, 44, and Jonathan Tieu, 21. Perez recounted the shocking moment he discovered that the three inmates were missing from the jail during a preliminary hearing on Wednesday in Orange County Superior Court. The judge found sufficient evidence to continue with a trial against the trio, who launched a nationwide manhunt last year after authorities said they escaped and kidnapped a Westminster taxi driver.

