Jailhouse informants testimony in Dekraai case appears to contradict Grand Jury finding
Confessed mass murderer Scott Dekraai listens as his public defender Scott Sanders questions retired Orange County Sheriff's deputy Catherine Irons during the hearing in his case in Orange County Superior Court in Santa Ana on Wednesday, June 14, 2017. The day after the Orange County Grand Jury declared there was no sanctioned informant program in Orange County jails, a retired sheriff's lieutenant testified that informants were routinely used on her watch and she helped “formalize” the process.
