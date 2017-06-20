Irvine Scientific expands Orange County offices
Irvine Scientific, which was founded in 1970, helps scientists working in cell therapy and regenerative medicine, reproductive technology and cytogenetics and industrial cell culture. Irvine Scientific is growing its facilities and its staff as it adds a 40,000-square-foot research and development center in Irvine and hires in Santa Ana.
