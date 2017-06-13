Irvine Scientific Expands in Southern California
Irvine Scientific has expanded its Orange County, CA offices and laboratories, with the addition of a 40,000 square foot purpose-built R&D center at 17112 Armstrong Ave, Irvine, CA. The growth is in response to increased customer demand for its cell culture and media reagents, and follows the expansion of its R&D facilities less than 5 years ago.
