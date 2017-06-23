Investigation started after Santa Ana...

Investigation started after Santa Ana man dies while hospitalized in police custody

SANTA ANA A 30-year-old Santa Ana man died this week in a hospital after he became unresponsive while being detained by officers. On June 10, police encountered Christian Isaac Arias in the 1300 block of West First Street where he appeared to be under the influence of a controlled substance or alcohol, Santa Ana police said in a statement.

