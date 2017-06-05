Inland Empire Small Business Development Center at CSUSB selected for ...

Inland Empire Small Business Developm...

Riverside, Ca. - The 2017 Small Business Development Center Service & Innovation Award will be presented to the Inland Empire Small Business Development Center, part of the Jack H. Brown College of Business and Public Administration at Cal State San Bernardino by the U.S. Small Business Administration Santa Ana District Office.

