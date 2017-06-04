Indo-Chinese mosque members break Ram...

Indo-Chinese mosque members break Ramadan fast with tacos

Next Story Prev Story
Sunday Read more: The Wave

Church members from the Islamic Center of Santa Ana line up after sunset in front of a taco truck, part of Taco Trucks at Every Mosque, during an iftar meal as they gather to break their fast together. Reyan El's golden hijab was aglow against the bright light of Moises Moreno's taco truck as she waited in line break her Ramadan fast Saturday night.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09) Sun motobud 15
News 17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08) Jun 1 Chupe 132
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Review: Anaheim Ducks May 27 ANAHEIM DUCKS 1
Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12) May 27 LOL 176
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) May 26 Vic 190
Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Tellinitlikeitis 4
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Supreme Court
  5. North Korea
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Climate Change
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,032 • Total comments across all topics: 281,542,455

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC