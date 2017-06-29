Immigration lawyers ask Santa Ana Cit...

Immigration lawyers ask Santa Ana City Council to fund legal defense fund

Next Story Prev Story
8 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Jennifer Lee Koh, an immigration attorney, delivers comments urging the Santa Ana City Council to allot money to a legal defense fund while in front of supporters at a press conference Thursday, June 29, in front of City Hall. . Jennifer Lee Koh, an immigration attorney who wants the Santa Ana City Council to allot money to a legal defense fund, looks back at supporters before delivering her comments at a press conference Thursday, June 29, in front of City Hall.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w... 16 hr Red Cloud 2
The MAFIA is now HIRING !! (Nov '09) Wed Wendyokoopa 4
News Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11) Jun 27 GReen light free 29
News Violence Disrupts Santa Ana Soccer Game Jun 26 secret Asian man 1
News Investigation started after Santa Ana man dies ... Jun 25 David 1
Miyoko's (Oct '07) Jun 24 NSavino 10
News Santa Ana names new acting police chief, second... Jun 23 David 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. Boston Marathon
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. Syria
  2. Tornado
  3. Wildfires
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. North Korea
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 22,235 • Total comments across all topics: 282,125,877

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC