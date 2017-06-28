Habitat for Humanity building two homes in Placentia
Habitat for Humanity of Orange County is building two affordable homes on Oak Street in Placentia, using land donated by the city and volunteers and donors for the construction. Then one day they saw a home for sale and learned about Habitat for Humanity of Orange County's affordable homes.
