H.R. 390: Crucial step to aid victims...

H.R. 390: Crucial step to aid victims of ISIS

Next Story Prev Story
5 hrs ago Read more: Religion News Service

SANTA ANA, Calif. - The following is a statement from Open Doors USA President and CEO David Curry in response to the House of Representatives passing the Iraq and Syria Genocide Emergency Relief and Accountability Act : "The bipartisan legislation spearheaded by Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., and Rep. Anna Eschoo, D-Calif., is exactly the kind of action the United States government needs to be taking to provide relief for those victimized through genocide, human rights violations and war crimes by terrorist groups like ISIS.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Religion News Service.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend! 9 hr KateTran 2
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Wed Laur 119
Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr... Wed thetruth 1
Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09) Jun 4 motobud 15
News 17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08) Jun 1 Chupe 132
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Review: Anaheim Ducks May 27 ANAHEIM DUCKS 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. China
  3. North Korea
  4. Notre Dame
  5. Syria
  1. Iran
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,861 • Total comments across all topics: 281,618,257

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC