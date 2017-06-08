H.R. 390: Crucial step to aid victims of ISIS
SANTA ANA, Calif. - The following is a statement from Open Doors USA President and CEO David Curry in response to the House of Representatives passing the Iraq and Syria Genocide Emergency Relief and Accountability Act : "The bipartisan legislation spearheaded by Rep. Chris Smith, R-N.J., and Rep. Anna Eschoo, D-Calif., is exactly the kind of action the United States government needs to be taking to provide relief for those victimized through genocide, human rights violations and war crimes by terrorist groups like ISIS.
