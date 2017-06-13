Ground breaks on two Habitat for Humanity homes for families in Placentia
Placentia city council members and members from Habitat for Humanity of Orange County pose with helmets and shovels of during the groundbreaking ceremony for building two single-family affordable homes at Olive St. in Placentia on Tuesday, June 13, 2017. Habitat for Humanity of Orange County president Sharon Ellis, and City of Placentia Mayor Craig Green cut a ribbon during the groundbreaking ceremony for building two single-family affordable homes at Olive St. in Placentia on Tuesday, June 13, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|Jun 8
|KateTran
|2
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Jun 7
|Laur
|119
|Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr...
|Jun 7
|thetruth
|1
|Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09)
|Jun 4
|motobud
|15
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
|Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual...
|May 20
|gvpt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC