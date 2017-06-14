Graduation 2017: Middle College High School in Santa Ana
The commencement ceremony for Middle College High School, the Santa Ana Unified School District's early college high school located on the campus of Santa Ana College, was held June 14 in SAC's Cook Gym. Many students graduated with both their high school diplomas and associate's degrees from SAC.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|Jun 8
|KateTran
|2
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Jun 7
|Laur
|119
|Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr...
|Jun 7
|thetruth
|1
|Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09)
|Jun 4
|motobud
|15
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
|Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual...
|May 20
|gvpt
|2
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC