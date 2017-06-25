GeoQuiz: 202 street lamps - and a flying steamroller
This enormous art installation, Chris Burden's Urban Light , stands outside the Los Angeles County Museum of Art, showcasing a veritable forest of street lamps - 202 of them, painted a uniform gray and solar powered, so their brilliant lights illuminate Wilshire Boulevard every evening. The eye-catching lamps, which date to the 1920s and '30s and hail from more than a dozen Southern California cities, have become not only an Instagram darling, but a Los Angeles landmark and LACMA icon.
