Gang member gets life in prison for k...

Gang member gets life in prison for killing innocent bystander during Santa Ana shooting

Next Story Prev Story
Friday Read more: Placentia News Times

A gang member who shot a bystander to death was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. An Orange County Superior Court jury earlier this year found Rene Mojarra, 25, guilty of special-circumstances murder and street terrorism in connection to the killing of 20-year-old Mario Hernandez Jr. Mojarra who prosecutors say went by the street name Reebok and another gang member were driving through rival territory around 6:30 p.m. on March 12, 2012, looking for retaliation for an earlier shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Placentia News Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Fri FAR Q 4,848
FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend! Jun 8 KateTran 2
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Jun 7 Laur 119
Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr... Jun 7 thetruth 1
Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09) Jun 4 motobud 15
Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Animals 3
News Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual... May 20 gvpt 2
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. North Korea
  5. Iran
  1. China
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Mexico
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,923 • Total comments across all topics: 281,830,380

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC