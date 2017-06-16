Gang member gets life in prison for killing innocent bystander during Santa Ana shooting

A gang member who shot a bystander to death was sentenced Friday to life in prison without the possibility of parole. An Orange County Superior Court jury earlier this year found Rene Mojarra, 25, guilty of special-circumstances murder and street terrorism in connection to the killing of 20-year-old Mario Hernandez Jr. Mojarra who prosecutors say went by the street name Reebok and another gang member were driving through rival territory around 6:30 p.m. on March 12, 2012, looking for retaliation for an earlier shooting.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Placentia News Times.