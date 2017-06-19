From fireworks to park concerts to outdoor plays, Tustin does summer up big
Tustin's Fourth of July celebration will be held at the Tustin High football field beginning at 6 p.m. Tustin, as always, will celebrate in style. Come to the Tustin High football field, 1171 El Camino Real, for free entertainment beginning at 6 p.m. Pack a picnic or purchase food and drinks from the school's booster club.
