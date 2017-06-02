Free eye exams and prescription glasses offered to homeless this weekend

A vision clinic for homeless people, being held at The Courtyard shelter in downtown Santa Ana on Saturday and Sunday, June 3 and 4, will offer no-cost eye exams and the opportunity to get a free pair of glasses. The clinics, which began on Friday, are open to adults 18 and older and take place 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. both days at 400 W. Santa Ana Blvd., Santa Ana.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.