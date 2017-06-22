Fountain Valley celebrates its foundi...

Fountain Valley celebrates its founding with fireworks, parade and Summerfest

In 1899 residents of what would become Fountain Valley gathered to have their picture taken in front of the new Post Office and Talbert General Store. COURTESY FOUNTAIN VALLEY HISTORICAL SOCIETY FOUNTAIN VALLEY The city will celebrate its 60th birthday over the weekend with a fireworks show and parade, all coinciding with the popular Summerfest, which runs Thursday, June 20, to Sunday, June 25 at the Sports and Recreation Park.

