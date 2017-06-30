Fiery plane crash jams L.A. freeway, 2 injured
SANTA ANA, CA - A small plane crashed and caught fire on Interstate 405, short of the runway at John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana, CA, near Los Angeles. The airport said the pilot called mayday, mayday to the tower just 11 seconds after takeoff.
