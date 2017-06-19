Dad buries wrong man after coroner's mistake
SANTA ANA, Calif. - Eleven days after laying his son to rest, Frank J. Kerrigan got a call from a friend.
Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Miyoko's (Oct '07)
|24 min
|NSavino
|10
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|14 hr
|Olga
|28
|Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days i...
|16 hr
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Santa Ana names new acting police chief, second...
|Fri
|David
|1
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|Fri
|David
|1
|noise from the neighbor
|Fri
|pleasantglen
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|CassH
|4,849
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC