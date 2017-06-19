Dad buries wrong man after coroner's ...

Dad buries wrong man after coroner's mistake

Next Story Prev Story
31 min ago Read more: World News Report

SANTA ANA, Calif. - Eleven days after laying his son to rest, Frank J. Kerrigan got a call from a friend.

Start the conversation, or Read more at World News Report.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Miyoko's (Oct '07) 24 min NSavino 10
News Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11) 14 hr Olga 28
News Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days i... 16 hr Latter Day Taints 1
News Santa Ana names new acting police chief, second... Fri David 1
News OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w... Fri David 1
noise from the neighbor Fri pleasantglen 1
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Thu CassH 4,849
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Severe Weather Alert

Beach Hazards Statement for Orange County was issued at June 24 at 1:05PM PDT

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Notre Dame
  2. Health Care
  3. China
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. U.S. Open
  1. North Korea
  2. Saudi Arabia
  3. Syria
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 19,761 • Total comments across all topics: 281,995,516

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC