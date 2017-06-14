Court of appeal rules Santa Ana Polic...

Court of appeal rules Santa Ana Police Department violated state law...

Next Story Prev Story
16 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

Police officers raid the Sky High Collective pot dispensary in Santa Ana in May in this screenshot of a video taken by security cameras. SANTA ANA A court of appeal has ruled partly in favor of the Santa Ana Police Department and partly in favor of officers involved in a controversial marijuana dispensary raid who sued the city over its investigation into the matter.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend! Jun 8 KateTran 2
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Jun 7 Laur 119
Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr... Jun 7 thetruth 1
Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09) Jun 4 motobud 15
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Animals 3
News Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual... May 20 gvpt 2
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Libya
  1. Iran
  2. Syria
  3. Mexico
  4. Pakistan
  5. Hillary Clinton
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,139 • Total comments across all topics: 281,775,819

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC