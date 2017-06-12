California aims to quash immigration ...

California aims to quash immigration detention growth

Next Story Prev Story
9 hrs ago Read more: Daily Times

In this Feb. 24, 2017, file photo, standing in front of the Santa Ana city jail, Hairo Cortes, program coordinator for Orange County Immigrant Youth United, speaks to the media about the Department of Homeland Security's decision to terminate the immigrant detention contract between ICE and the Santa Ana City Jail in Santa Ana, Calif. California's $125 billion budget set to be approved on Thursday, June 15, 2017, would prevent local governments from signing contracts with federal immigration authorities for detention facilities or expanding existing contracts like one underway in Orange County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Daily Times.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend! Jun 8 KateTran 2
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Jun 7 Laur 119
Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr... Jun 7 thetruth 1
Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09) Jun 4 motobud 15
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Animals 3
News Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual... May 20 gvpt 2
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. North Korea
  2. China
  3. Health Care
  4. Iran
  5. Hillary Clinton
  1. Mexico
  2. Tiger Woods
  3. Syria
  4. Afghanistan
  5. U.S. Open
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 24,215 • Total comments across all topics: 281,766,722

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC