California aims to quash immigration detention growth

In this Feb. 24, 2017, file photo, standing in front of the Santa Ana city jail, Hairo Cortes, program coordinator for Orange County Immigrant Youth United, speaks to the media about the Department of Homeland Security's decision to terminate the immigrant detention contract between ICE and the Santa Ana City Jail in Santa Ana, Calif. California's $125 billion budget set to be approved on Thursday, June 15, 2017, would prevent local governments from signing contracts with federal immigration authorities for detention facilities or expanding existing contracts like one underway in Orange County.

