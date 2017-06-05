Brush fire ignites in Redlands-area riverbed near 210 Freeway
Firefighters are battling a brush fire Monday morning which ignited near the 210 Freeway along San Bernardino Avenue in Redlands in the same area where a wildfire shut down the freeway last month, according to California Highway Patrol reports. The fire was reported just after 10 a.m., according to the CHP incident log, and the blaze was starting to spread from the grassy area near a homeless encampment to the trees.
