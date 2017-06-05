Brush fire ignites in Redlands-area r...

Brush fire ignites in Redlands-area riverbed near 210 Freeway

Next Story Prev Story
13 hrs ago Read more: The Press-Enterprise

Firefighters are battling a brush fire Monday morning which ignited near the 210 Freeway along San Bernardino Avenue in Redlands in the same area where a wildfire shut down the freeway last month, according to California Highway Patrol reports. The fire was reported just after 10 a.m., according to the CHP incident log, and the blaze was starting to spread from the grassy area near a homeless encampment to the trees.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Press-Enterprise.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09) Sun motobud 15
News 17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08) Jun 1 Chupe 132
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Review: Anaheim Ducks May 27 ANAHEIM DUCKS 1
Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12) May 27 LOL 176
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) May 26 Vic 190
Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Tellinitlikeitis 4
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. Boston Marathon
  3. Health Care
  4. China
  5. Supreme Court
  1. North Korea
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Microsoft
  4. Climate Change
  5. Tiger Woods
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 21,645 • Total comments across all topics: 281,550,049

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC