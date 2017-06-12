Bike ride starting in Tustin raises funds for medical team that...
Mike Joyce with Veloce Santiago Cycling Club leads the annual Tour De Hope fundraising ride from from Santiago Cycling in Tustin on Sunday, June 11, 2017. They raised more than $13,000 for Operation of Hope, an all-volunteer surgical team that provides free reconstructive facial surgeries for children in developing countries.
