Benefit Performance of KISS to Raise Funds for Refugees

Odyssey Theatre Ensemble has scheduled an additional performance of the company's currently running production, Kiss, to raise funds for refugees, immigrants and displaced American families. All proceeds from the performance on Wednesday, June 14 at 8 p.m. will go to Santa Ana-based TIYYA Foundation.

