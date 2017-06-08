Appeals court overturns conviction of...

Appeals court overturns conviction of Santa Ana mother who drowned her two-month-old baby

Next Story Prev Story
7 hrs ago Read more: The Wave

A state appeals court on Thursday ordered a new trial for a Santa Ana mother who admitted to drowning her baby daughter in a bathtub. A panel of California Court of Appeals judges cited a jury-instructions failure in reversing the murder conviction of Lucero Carrera, who in 2015 was sentenced to 25 years to life in prison for killing her two-month-old daughter, Kimberly.

Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend! 13 hr KateTran 2
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Wed Laur 119
Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr... Wed thetruth 1
Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09) Jun 4 motobud 15
News 17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08) Jun 1 Chupe 132
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Review: Anaheim Ducks May 27 ANAHEIM DUCKS 1
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Boston Marathon
  2. Iran
  3. China
  4. North Korea
  5. Notre Dame
  1. Syria
  2. Microsoft
  3. South Korea
  4. Kentucky Derby
  5. Health Care
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,829 • Total comments across all topics: 281,622,803

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC