Anaheim man convicted of assaulting jogger on a trail

A 59-year-old Anaheim man was convicted Wednesday of assaulting a jogger during what prosecutors say was an attempted rape. A Santa Ana jury found Mario Orlando Montano, 59, guilty of felony counts of assault with intent to commit rape and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury.

