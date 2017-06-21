Anaheim man convicted of assaulting jogger on a trail
A 59-year-old Anaheim man was convicted Wednesday of assaulting a jogger during what prosecutors say was an attempted rape. A Santa Ana jury found Mario Orlando Montano, 59, guilty of felony counts of assault with intent to commit rape and assault with force likely to cause great bodily injury.
