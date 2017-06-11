All aboard! Train whisks OC teens off to prom at Union station
Kevin Ignacio shares a smooch with his prom date Casey Lopez while they ride a train from Santa Ana to Union Station in Los Angeles. Students from Los Amigos High School held "Prom Train 2017".
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend!
|Jun 8
|KateTran
|2
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|Jun 7
|Laur
|119
|Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr...
|Jun 7
|thetruth
|1
|Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09)
|Jun 4
|motobud
|15
|17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08)
|Jun 1
|Chupe
|132
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 1
|Story Teller
|4,847
|Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16)
|May 25
|Animals
|3
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC