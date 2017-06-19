Alan Sanchez Faces Miguel Huerta in W...

Alan Sanchez Faces Miguel Huerta in Woodland, California

Sanchez will face veteran Miguel Angel Huerta in an eight round bout at the Woodland Community Senior Center in Woodland, California, just west of Sacramento. Sanchez has not fought since May 6 of last year, when he defeated Pablo Cesar Cano by split decision over 10 rounds in Las Vegas.

