Alan Sanchez Faces Miguel Huerta in Woodland, California
Sanchez will face veteran Miguel Angel Huerta in an eight round bout at the Woodland Community Senior Center in Woodland, California, just west of Sacramento. Sanchez has not fought since May 6 of last year, when he defeated Pablo Cesar Cano by split decision over 10 rounds in Las Vegas.
Start the conversation, or Read more at Boxing Scene.
Comments
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days i...
|1 hr
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Santa Ana names new acting police chief, second...
|14 hr
|David
|1
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|14 hr
|David
|1
|noise from the neighbor
|Fri
|pleasantglen
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Thu
|CassH
|4,849
|Irvine police searching for ID in attempted kid...
|Jun 20
|adamanter
|1
|Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr...
|Jun 19
|Gud
|4
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC