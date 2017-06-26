5 men arrested in weekend's Santa Ana soccer brawl
SANTA ANA Five men caught on cellphone video getting into a brawl that also involved many others at a soccer match over the weekend in the city's downtown stadium have been arrested, Santa Ana police said on Monday. What started as a friendly match was supposed to benefit United Soccer Talents Foundation, a Santa Ana-based organization that supports soccer players.
