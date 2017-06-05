$2m jury award to young relative of T...

$2m jury award to young relative of Trinity network founders

14 hrs ago Read more: Boston.com

New study says American families are overwhelmed by clutter, rarely eat together, and are generally stressed out about it all SANTA ANA, Calif. - A California jury on Monday awarded $2 million to the granddaughter of Trinity Broadcasting Network founders Jan and Paul Crouch, finding that Jan Crouch acted outrageously in refusing to report the girl's sexual assault by an employee.

