2018 WR Nikko Remigio commits to Cal

2018 WR Nikko Remigio commits to Cal

Next Story Prev Story
Yesterday Read more: California Golden Blogs

Cal has their first WR commit of the 2018 class! Consensus 4-star WR Nikko Remigio out of Santa Ana, CA has committed to Cal less than a week after receiving his offer. The Mater Dei product, ranked as the 50th best WR in the nation and the 36th best prospect in California, committed to Cal over offers from Tennessee, UCLA, Nebraska and Wisconsin.

Start the conversation, or Read more at California Golden Blogs.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Fri FAR Q 4,848
FVHS Grad Night Needs Volunteers This Weekend! Jun 8 KateTran 2
News Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11) Jun 7 Laur 119
Meghan Mayo is Porn Star Vanessa Sixxx HPV Carr... Jun 7 thetruth 1
Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09) Jun 4 motobud 15
Santa Ana Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Animals 3
News Man sentenced to 128 years in prison for sexual... May 20 gvpt 2
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Libya
  2. U.S. Open
  3. Cuba
  4. Iran
  5. China
  1. North Korea
  2. Health Care
  3. Kentucky Derby
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Mexico
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 18,441 • Total comments across all topics: 281,839,459

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC