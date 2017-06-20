2018 WR Nikko Remigio commits to Cal
Cal has their first WR commit of the 2018 class! Consensus 4-star WR Nikko Remigio out of Santa Ana, CA has committed to Cal less than a week after receiving his offer. The Mater Dei product, ranked as the 50th best WR in the nation and the 36th best prospect in California, committed to Cal over offers from Tennessee, UCLA, Nebraska and Wisconsin.
