2 Santa Ana teens run 'anxiety camp' to help other girls...
NOVA Academy graduates Dinah Martinez, left, and Janet Martinez, are putting on a camp to help teens girls address anxiety issues, in Santa Ana, on Monday, June 19, 2017. NOVA Academy graduate Dinah Martinez laughs during an ice-breaking exercise at the start of a camp to help teen girls deal with anxiety, in Santa Ana, on Monday, June 19, 2017.
Start the conversation, or Read more at The Wave.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Investigation started after Santa Ana man dies ...
|Sun
|David
|1
|Miyoko's (Oct '07)
|Sat
|NSavino
|10
|Train horns soon to be silenced in Orange (Feb '11)
|Sat
|Olga
|28
|Disneyland devotee visits park for 2,000 days i...
|Fri
|Latter Day Taints
|1
|Santa Ana names new acting police chief, second...
|Jun 23
|David
|1
|OC Pride festival heads to Santa Ana - here's w...
|Jun 23
|David
|1
|Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06)
|Jun 22
|CassH
|4,849
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC