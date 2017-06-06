11 students at California school, under influence of prescription drug, taken to hospital
"This is the stage in life where people go crazy," Frank Cruz, 12, says when describing a classmate who he thought looked like they had taken Xanax.11 students at McFadden Intermediate School in Santa Ana were rushed to a local hospital Monday, June 5, after they were found under the influence. McFadden Intermediate schoolers wanted their 15 minutes of fame.
