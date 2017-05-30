100 arrested in gang, Mexican Mafia crackdown
Prisoners are moved in the Santa Ana Police Department headquarters between processing points after being rounded up in crack down on Mexican Mafia. Representatives from numerous law enforcement agencies including the FBI; Santa Ana and Costa Mesa police departments; U.S. Attorney's Office; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Orange County Sheriff's Department; and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are expected to release the results Wednesday morning of a 32-month-long investigation that mainly involved criminal gangs centered in Orange County.
