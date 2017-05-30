100 arrested in gang, Mexican Mafia c...

100 arrested in gang, Mexican Mafia crackdown

Next Story Prev Story
Saturday Read more: Laguna Niguel News

Prisoners are moved in the Santa Ana Police Department headquarters between processing points after being rounded up in crack down on Mexican Mafia. Representatives from numerous law enforcement agencies including the FBI; Santa Ana and Costa Mesa police departments; U.S. Attorney's Office; Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco and Firearms; Orange County Sheriff's Department; and the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation are expected to release the results Wednesday morning of a 32-month-long investigation that mainly involved criminal gangs centered in Orange County.

Start the conversation, or Read more at Laguna Niguel News.

Leave a Comment Track Replies

Add your comments below

Characters left: 4000

Please note by submitting this form you acknowledge that you have read the Terms of Service and the comment you are posting is in compliance with such terms. Be polite. Inappropriate posts may be removed by the moderator. Send us your feedback.

Santa Ana Discussions

Title Updated Last By Comments
Activist Hate in La Jolla (Apr '09) 20 hr motobud 15
News 17-year-old victim of suspected gang shooting m... (Jun '08) Jun 1 Chupe 132
News Vagos motorcycle club targeted in Southern Cali... (Mar '06) Jun 1 Story Teller 4,847
Review: Anaheim Ducks May 27 ANAHEIM DUCKS 1
Helping the homeless people at La Palma Park (Sep '12) May 27 LOL 176
ssk gangsters (Jan '13) May 26 Vic 190
Irvine Mugshots and Criminal Arrest Records (Sep '16) May 25 Tellinitlikeitis 4
See all Santa Ana Discussions

Find what you want!

Search Santa Ana Forum Now

Santa Ana Jobs

See all Jobs
More from around the web

Personal Finance

Santa Ana Mortgages

Trending Now

  1. Syria
  2. North Korea
  3. Supreme Court
  4. China
  5. Climate Change
  1. U.S. Open
  2. Microsoft
  3. Health Care
  4. Tiger Woods
  5. Tornado
 

Santa Ana, CA

Explore More Topix

About Topix

Feedback?

Comments made yesterday: 20,265 • Total comments across all topics: 281,534,872

Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC