1 man dead, another arrested, a third sought in Garden Grove stabbing
A 20-year-old Santa Ana man was stabbed to death in a fight with two others in Garden Grove Friday night, June 9. One of the two suspects is in custody but police are searching for the second. Officers were initially called at 9:15 p.m. to a domestic dispute between a male and female in 12800 block of Haster Street.
