Yorba Linda extends landscaping contract
The city agreed to a two-year contract with Santa Ana-based Merchants Landscape Services, the existing landscape contractor that maintains public areas not part of the Landscape Maintenance Assessment District, which are zones in which property owners contribute to the upkeep of communal landscaping. The four areas that will continue to be landscaped as part of the contract are greenery off Via Lomas De Yorba, Hidden Hills, SAVI Ranch and an area off East La Palma Avenue.
