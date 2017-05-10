World War II bomber jets soar over Or...

World War II bomber jets soar over Orange County

The World War II B-25 bomber "Tondelayo" with the Wings of Freedom Tour takes off from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. For a fee, visitors could take a 30-minute flight on the vintage military plane operated by the Wings of Freedom Tour.

