World War II bomber jets soar over Orange County
The World War II B-25 bomber "Tondelayo" with the Wings of Freedom Tour takes off from John Wayne Airport in Santa Ana on Wednesday, May 10, 2017. For a fee, visitors could take a 30-minute flight on the vintage military plane operated by the Wings of Freedom Tour.
