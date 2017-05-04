Video: Bonin Nails Vision Zero Response
Los Angeles City Councilmember Mike Bonin posted a new video highlighting an exchange regarding Vision Zero. Bonin, especially in his roles as Transportation Committee chair and as Metro boardmember, is one of Southern California's most important elected leaders in pushing for safer, more equitable, and more balanced multi-modal transportation.
Start the conversation, or Read more at StreetsBlog.org.
Add your comments below
Santa Ana Discussions
|Title
|Updated
|Last By
|Comments
|Honk: Are those 'Children at Play' signs legal? (Feb '11)
|27 min
|danemma
|117
|Gang Injunction Issued In Crack Down On Anaheim... (Mar '08)
|May 3
|Chico
|646
|Gang member gets 40 to life for shooting father... (Apr '10)
|Apr 21
|Vic
|383
|Rowland Heights man working as tutor for Santa ...
|Apr 18
|Georgia Levin
|2
|Westminster man shot in possible gang violence (Dec '09)
|Apr 18
|Green Light Free
|98
|CA Fire Chief Investigated for Role in 'Sexy' V...
|Apr 6
|Kenn
|1
|Name of $134 million MEGA Millions winner released (Mar '10)
|Apr '17
|Iphonemodest552
|53
Find what you want!
Search Santa Ana Forum Now
Copyright © 2017 Topix LLC